Pre-Valentine’s Day Celebrations Begin in Black Desert SEA

Pearl Abyss has announced that various in-game events are now available in Black Desert SEA to mark the game’s Valentine’s Day celebration. These special Valentines themed events will earn Adventurers some sweet sweet rewards.

From now until March 3rd, Adventurers that login to Black Desert SEA will be rewarded with exclusive items befitting of the season of love. These items include Ornette’s Dark Honey Wine and Fluffy, the adorable bunny rabbit pet companion. Similarly, those that login before February 16th can earn themselves Steaming Hot Chocolate as a Challenge reward which can be exchanged for other special sweets such as Chocolates, which can, in turn, be used to get more Cron Stones.

In addition, a special Adventure Log will be available in Black Desert SEA until February 24th. This log will guide Adventurers through various quests in which they will get the opportunity to experience the traditions of the Land of the Morning Calm. Adventurers who complete these log quests will gain a variety of rewards including Contribution EXP, a wealth of Cron Stones, and much more.

Lastly, Finto’s Cooking Class has now entered its final week which will take place up until February 10th. Budding chefs who enrol in the cooking class will be tasked with assembling an Apprentice’s Cooking Box. Completing this quest will earn Adventurers Finto’s Basket of Cooking Ingredients, which will reward them with various ingredients when opened.

Valentine’s day events are not the only thing going on in the world of Black Desert SEA. The game’s 3rd-anniversary celebration continues for a while longer and other events, including Pinto’s cooking challenge from last week, still have rewards to be reaped by Adventurers that really want to get all they can from the game.