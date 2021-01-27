Black Desert SEA Gets New Life Content Events and Special Rewards

Pearl Abyss have today announced that various in-game events involving Life Content have arrived in Black Desert SEA. This week’s events will see Adventurers chasing chickens, brewing up beers, and scavenging the wilds to increase their Life Skills and earn some valuable rewards.

“Runaway Chickens”, a new Life Content event, is available now at Bartali Farm. If Adventurers arrive at dawn, they’ll find 10 rogue chickens attempting to escape the farmstead. To be in with the chance of obtaining a rare Golden Egg, Adventurers must carefully approach the feathered fiends while they are sitting and wait for them to lay an egg.

Once you’ve gathered yourself some eggs, head on over to Pinto’s Cooking Class, which will continue to accept students this week. The second week of the cooking class ran by Velia’s finest chef tasks Adventurers with cooking 50 Beers before February 10th and rewards those who do with a Witch’s Delicacy.

During this same event period, Adventurers who hunt, gather, and fish can also obtain materials that can be used to manufacture a Warm Cozy Fire. Crafting this fire will earn Adventurers one of several highly valuable items including a Specter’s Energy and Forest Fury.

Lastly, Black Desert SEA‘s 3rd-anniversary celebration enters its final round starting today. Shakatu will reward Adventurers who log in to the game until February 10th with a Golden Elephant Statue, a valuable item which can be sold on for a large amount of silver. Shakatu Merchants’ Golden Pouch can also be earned by Adventurers who complete a special quest received from Deremio during this same period.

With last week’s events and plenty of content to get stuck into this week, players have had a wealth of content to get stuck into recently in Black Desert SEA.