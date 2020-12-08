Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Delayed to March 2021

Following a trend that had been going on with pretty much every video game in 2020 and early 2021, the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been delayed. Previously announced for a January 2021 launch, the game will now be released on March 18th, 2021 instead. So not the worst delay certainly, but still disappointing for fans who have waited years to return to this platforming classic.

The announcement comes straight from the Prince of Persia dev team via Twitter. As has become a sad tradition of sorts, the cause is the overall chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other developments throughout the year that have made game development difficult for so many.

“We are excited to put this game in your hands, as we retell the story of the Prince and Farah in a reimagined 11th century Persia,” the announcement begins. “However, 2020 has been a year like no other. Today we wanted to let you know that we are taking additional time to work on the game. With that, the release date for Prince of persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been moved to March 18, 2021. We believe this is the right call to ensure we will deliver a game you will enjoy. Thank you for your patience and continued support for Prince of Persia and we hope you stay safe and healthy this holiday season.”

Thankfully gamers as a whole have mostly taken these delays with stride, thanking the developers for their transparency and concern for delivering a better product. Many games get delayed to fix bugs or hammer out design issues, and usually the result is worth the wait. Of course, sometimes it becomes too much and there is backlash, but most of the time that is from a very vocal minority. So far the comments on this post are positive, so hopefully everyone ends up happy with the result when Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake arrives for PS4, Xbox One, and PC (playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) on March 18th, 2021.