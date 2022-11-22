PSA: COD Points Are Cheaper In-Game Compared to Steam

As with many games in 2022, Call of Duty has its in-game store full of premium cosmetic items that enhance players’ experience and allows them to customize their experience like never before. Modern Warfare 2‘s COD Points can be bought inside the game itself or from one of the many stores in which is featured, and some players discovered an advantage when purchasing COD Points from the game itself.

On November 21, a user on the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post comparing the different COD Point prices in the game, and it came to an interesting conclusion. According to the Reddit post, buying COD Points directly from the Modern Warfare 2 store is cheaper than buying them from Steam.

The Reddit user shared the finding with some screenshots showing the difference in prices, and even though the difference in prices is not huge, it can certainly add up for players who like to buy every new cosmetic item in the store.

So far, the post has around one thousand likes and almost two hundred comments. A few users are not surprised about this discovery, stating that the price increase is because Steam is taking a cut out of the sale. True or not, players now know that buying out of the game will be more expensive.

Now more players will be able to buy their COD Points for less. Season one’s Battle Pass came with lots of new content, from vehicle skins to weapon blueprints and new operators, so you should consider buying right now and take advantage of all the items available this season.

Besides the new weapon blueprints and operators’ skins, Modern Warfare 2’s season one added a couple of new maps and three new weapons, the M13B Assault Rifle, The Bas-P SMG, and the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle. Many new players still do not know how to unlock any of these weapons, and if you are part of them, read our guides on how to unlock the M13B, BAS-P SMG, and even the Victus XMR Sniper rifle. These new weapons are becoming a must-have in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, so hurry up and unlock them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022