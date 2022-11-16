Additional weapons have just been made available at our gunsmiths! This means that there’s more to play with, get frustrated when killed with, and more to score those sweet Gold Camos for. In Season 1, we have three new weapons to play with. One of them is the BAS-P SMG so here’s how you can unlock it in Warzone and the base game of Modern Warfare 2.

How to Unlock the BAS-P SMG in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

The BAS-P can be unlocked by progressing to the A6 sector of the Battle Pass. Before you raise your pitchfork, this weapon is free. This means that even if you didn’t buy the BP, you still can unlock it through the tier system.

As you level up, you’ll be given Tokens that you can spend in the different sectors to buy things like blueprints, icons, XP boosters, and more. In each sector, there are five items to buy. You have to buy the four on the bottom before getting the fifth one on top. Note that each sector has one free preselected item. In A6, the BAS-P is the free one in that sector.

However, that means you have to at least go through A0, A1, and A3 in order to get here. It shouldn’t take too much time especially if you’re doing things like trying to unlock the various high-tier camos in the game.

You should also note that partaking in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer, Warzone matches, or the DMZ mode will all have their XP counted towards the progression here. Of course, XP progression is based somewhat on skill and time. The better you are, the more XP you will earn along with more Tokens so you can claim all the free items.

If you have the free tier skips from the Vault Edition of the game, this sector should be in your sights as you can easily get it before even starting a new match in the new season.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is free to play now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022