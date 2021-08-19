Quakecon 2021 Steam Sale Offers Doom and Doom Eternal For $20

A Quakecon 2021 Steam Sale just dropped with huge discounts on Doom, Doom Eternal, The Elder Scrolls Online, the Wolfenstein franchise, and much more. This steam sale is slated to run through the entirety of Quakecon 2021 which begins today August 19th, 2021, and lasts until Saturday, August 21st, 2021. The sale actually runs a bit longer than the event though as the deals are set to expire next Tuesday, August 24th, 2021. The Award-Winning Doom and Doom Eternal are priced at $4.99 and $14.99 respectively meaning you can nab them both if you somehow missed them for an Andrew Jackson. Other high-profile and celebrated titles are on sale with discounts as deep as 85 percent off at the time of this writing. There are plenty of other games on offer though that deserve some attention and their prices are hard to beat.

Quakecon 2021 Steam Sale Notable Games

While Bethesda has a flurry of talent under their umbrella with the likes of ID Software and Arkane, there are so many games to pick from within their arsenal that it’s hard to choose what to include. However, below are some of the deals found in the sale that have caught the eye due to a deeper than usual discount or just too dang good to pass up.

The Quakecon 2021 Steam Sale is live now until next Tuesday, August, 24th. Visit the steam store to snag your games before the sale ends at their official site.