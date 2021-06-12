Rainbow Six Extraction Gets September 2021 Release Date

The Rainbow Six franchise has seen a massive resurgence throughout the past few years, thanks to the release and revival of Rainbow Six Siege, the series’ first competitive shooter. With the series being thrust into the spotlight, it makes sense that Ubisoft would want to expand it into new horizons for other gaming communities. With that, the team has been hard at work at a PvE-based Rainbow Six entry. Today, they’ve unveiled the new version of Rainbow Six Extraction through new cinematic and gameplay trailers! The game will also release on September 16, 2021.

Rainbow Six Extraction sees members of Team Rainbow handle a new parasitic threat, currently infesting various parts of America. As a squadron of three players (using various operatives from Team Rainbow), you’ll head into the fray, tackling various threats from infectious floors and walls, to grotesque beings wanting nothing more than your infested operator. The twist here is, if your character is infected, you can no longer use them until you’ve rescued them. This, combined with the slow-paced tactical gameplay Rainbow Six is known for, should provide an interesting twist on the classic co-op-based formula we’ve come to know.

For those not already aware, Rainbow Six Extraction was originally known as Rainbow Six Quarantine previously. While the original cinematic trailer didn’t give us much to go off of, fans of the franchise were still excited to see what was to come of the shooter. With it having been shown back in 2019 though, and not much to work with since then, we’ve been left in the dark for a good while now. With its return and imminent release date though, it’ll be intriguing to see what else is shown in the months leading up to release.

Rainbow Six Extraction will release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.