Rep. Andy Harris debates Dan Schwartz in Cambridge and tries to explain diesel prices. Then he points at an audience member: ‘You are rude!’

Republican Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland clashed with people in the audience Tuesday night while debating Democrat Dan Schwartz, according to Mediaite. The League of Women Voters organized the event in Cambridge for the race in Maryland’s First Congressional District. Harris has held the seat since 2011 and remains the sole Republican in the state’s eight-member House delegation.

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The exchange centered on fuel costs. Harris discussed President Donald Trump’s choice to purchase diesel from Russia during the ongoing war on Iran, a conflict that has pushed prices higher worldwide. He started laying out why diesel has become more expensive.

Laughter and shouts broke out from several attendees as he spoke. Harris zeroed in on one woman and tried to respond to her directly, but the interruptions continued before he could complete the thought.

Debate turns tense as Harris presses on with fuel-price explanation

Harris stated, “The facts are that diesel prices have gone up.” He followed with, “There’s no question about it. Why has it gone up? Because the Democrats and environmental regulations have not–” The crowd’s reaction grew louder at that point. Russia’s role in energy markets has also been in the news, including Trump’s announced Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire.

WATCH: Andy Harris has a crash out after his constituents laugh at him for trying to blame higher gas prices on… Democrats.



"You are rude!" #MD01 pic.twitter.com/Ug3xBKTstW — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) October 13, 2026

Addressing the woman, he said, “Ma’am, I gotta tell you.” Additional jeers cut him off. He then declared, “This is the problem. You all say you believe there’s a First Amendment, but only if you agree with you. You should let me finish the sentence, Ma’am. You are rude!”

Video of the full moment captures Harris speaking to the moderator next. He told the moderator, “I’m sorry. I gotta do it. If you’re not gonna tell them I’m rude, I’m gonna tell them you’re rude.” A man in the crowd fired back, “You’re rude.”

Harris attempted once more to finish. He said, “Let me finish the sentence why there’s a shortage of diesel in the world and in the country.” The moderator interjected with, “Stop!” Harris pointed toward another attendee and said, “You’re rude, too!” That person replied, “You started it.”

The moderator then directed both candidates to call on their supporters to refrain from further interruptions. The exchanges quieted after the instruction. Limited polling exists on the Harris-Schwartz contest. A July survey had the congressman ahead by 13 points.

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