After the massive success of Resident Evil 2 Remake, Capcom seems poised for another hit with Resident Evil 3 Remake coming out next month. And like its predecessor, fans will be able to get a small taste of the zombie action ahead of time with a demo just announced to arrive later this week.

“The Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo lets players step into the boots of the legendary heroine Jill Valentine, as she teams up with Carlos Oliveira and the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) to evacuate civilians from a crumbling Raccoon City. While Jill is fighting to save innocent civilians, she must also save herself from the relentless bioweapon Nemesis, whose sole objective is her demise.”

The demo will hit Xbox One at midnight eastern time on March 19th and will arrive just one hour later on PS4 and PC. This is pretty similar to how RE2 Remake rolled out, with a demo arriving just before launch. Players could play for just a short and limited amount of time, though no time limit was announced for RE3 yet. Also like that demo, this one seems to have some cool little things added in, rather than just being a slice of gameplay.

“As if Jill’s battle was not daunting enough, Capcom also invites players to test their limits with a challenging Mr. Charlie scavenger hunt within the Raccoon City Demo. Twenty Mr. Charlie statues are strewn across Raccoon City; can you seek and destroy all of them with Nemesis hot on your heels? An on-screen counter will help players keep track of their acquired statues and a final count will be displayed upon the demo’s completion.”

Along with announcing the RE3 demo, Capcom revealed that Resident Evil: Resistance will be entering Open Beta on March 27th. The assymetrical multiplayer action game is included with RE3 which hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3rd, 2020.