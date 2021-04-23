Resident Evil 4 VR Gets Announced

Capcom and Oculus announced this week that the two are collaborating to make Resident Evil 4 VR a reality. During the Oculus Showcase, the companies announced that together, in partnership with Armature, the game would be coming to the Oculus Quest 2. This will be the second mainline Resident Evil game to get a VR version and the second Resident Evil game announced for release this year.

Resident Evil 4 VR will be a faithful adaptation of the classic game. It will feature over 4500 remastered or redrawn textures, making it the prettiest rendition of Resident Evil 4 yet. The game will also be overhauling certain systems while remaining faithful to the original’s intent. These changes include the ability to wield the pistol and the knife simultaneously and switch weapons by pulling them off your body rather than entering a pause screen. The teams working on the game have also worked to ensure that iconic parts of the game, such as the attache case where the player access items, have remained intact and made to work in the new first-person perspective. Other VR exclusive features include moving smoothly by walking and using the control stick or a point-and-click movement system where players can direct the protagonist. This point and click movement option is important for preventing motion sickness in many users.

Other big changes include the game’s pacing being adjusted to accommodate the first-person movement and high frame rates, which are necessary to keep the VR experience comfortable. The port also features a lot of things that are not changing. The game will retain the original release’s character animations and aesthetics. This extends as far as the cutscenes, which are not being modified for the new perspective and instead will appear as a screen in-game for the player to watch. The announcement also promised that the game would be a great experience for new players and those looking to revisit the game from a new perspective.

Resident Evil 4 will release for the Oculus Quest 2 in 2021.