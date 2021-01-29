Returnal Delayed To April 30

One of the first major next-gen titles that will arrive exclusively to the PS5 is Returnal. Originally, the game was scheduled for a release date of March 19, 2021, but PS5 owners will have to wait a little while longer to get their hands on this title. Today, Sony has tweeted that Returnal has received a delay and will now release this year on April 30, 6-weeks from its initial release date.

Update: Returnal has a new release date of April 30, 2021. SIE and Housemarque have made the decision to move the release date in order to give the team extra time to continue to polish the game to the level of quality players expect from Housemarque.



Returnal casts you in the role of space pilot Selena as she must use her skills and the various weapons at her disposal to escape from an alien planet she is stranded on. Developed by Housemarque, the same developer behind Resogun and Stardust, Returnal is a departure from the arcade shooters that the studio is known for and will be a much more cinematic experience. The big hook of Returnal is the addition of Rogue-Like elements. The planet that Selena is trapped on has her in a time-loop, so every single time she dies, she is resurrected only to have the world around her change.

Returnal will also feature support for the Dual Sense controller’s haptic feedback and use the PS5’s SSD storage drive to reduce load times dramatically.