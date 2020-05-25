In an exclusive reveal trailer posted by Gamespot today, developer Frogwares revealed the next entry in their long running Sherlock Holmes series, aptly named “Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One.” The game will feature a young Sherlock Holmes visiting the Mediterranean island where his mother died. Naturally, not all is as it seems and the 21-year old detective will need to summon forth his budding talents to solve the mysteries dotting the island.

Frogwares’ last two titles – Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter and The Sinking City – didn’t exactly set the world on fire (though, I am a fan of the latter – warts and all). Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is a return to the series that made Frogwares popular, but the game will utilize the open-world structure found in The Sinking City.

The official page for Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One even states a John other than Watson will assist Holmes on the island (likely the gentleman seen throughout the trailer alongside Sherlock, no doubt). The game is currently slated for a 2021 release on PC and both current-generation and next-generation consoles. No firm window was given outside of “sometime in 2021”, so it may be some time yet until fans can don their deerstalkers (assuming Holmes even has his famous hat at this point in his life).