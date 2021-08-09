Skullgirls 2nd Encore: New Umbrella Trailer Revealed

Hidden Variable Studious and Autumn Games revealed, on Skullgirls’ official Youtube Channel, the trailer of the alpha version of Skullgirls 2nd Encore’ upcoming character Umbrella, showcasing more of her playstyle and animations.

Umbrella will be the second character to be featured as part of the game’s Season 1 Pass, which also features the newly released character Annie. An alpha version of Umbrella will join the game’s roster on PC somewhere in August. Her full release is expected to take place in the final quarter of the year.

You can check out Umbrella’s Alpha Trailer below, courtesy of the series official channel on Youtube:

Umbrella will fight alongside her living weapon Hungern, which can take on many forms in battle, as you can see in the trailer above.

You can play Skullgirls 2nd Encore right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and on the Nintendo Switch.

You can check out the game’s official description below, as it is present on its Steam page:

”Skullgirls 2nd Encore is a beautiful, fast-paced, and critically acclaimed 2D fighting game that puts players in control of fierce warriors in an extraordinary Dark Deco world. Each of the 14 wildly original characters features unique gameplay mechanics and plenty of personality.

Skullgirls is the perfect fighting game for casual and competitive fighting game fans alike. Includes fully voiced story mode, gorgeous animation, and a soundtrack by Michiru Yamane.”

A Skullgirls mobile game is also available right now for both Android and iOS devices.

- This article was updated on August 9th, 2021