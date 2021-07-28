Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Trophies Revealed

The Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 trophies have been released for PlayStation, and we’ve got the full list here. After the game’s PlayStation release was delayed due to technical issues, CI Games pledged to deliver the first major DLC for free to all players. This franchise has a lot to make up for after the mediocre-at-best Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, so hopefully this future DLC doesn’t disappoint. The release date was originally planned for June 4th, 2021, when it released for Xbox and PC, but has been pushed back to August 24th.

The Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 trophies are identical to the Xbox achievement list, with an added staple platinum trophy, to bring a grand total of 44 trophies. There are 24 bronze, 17 silver, two gold, and the one platinum trophy, and nine of the trophies are hidden. We will have the descriptions for the hidden trophies as well, though be warned that they may provide story spoilers.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Trophies

This is the full list of all 44 PlayStation trophies.

Legend (Platinum)

Unlock all trophies

Unlock 1 Weapon

Unlock all Sniper Rifles

Unlock all Secondary Weapons

Unlock all Sidearms

Buy your first skill

Buy 54 skills

Find your first Collectible

Find all of the Collectibles

Complete Zindah Province

Complete Zindah Province at the Highest Difficulty in a single playthrough

Complete Mount Kuamar

Complete Mount Kuamar at the Highest Difficulty in a single playthrough

Complete The Tajmid Heights

Complete The Tajmid Heights at the Highest Difficulty in a single playthrough

Complete Rashida Qalat

Complete Rashida Qalat at the Highest Difficulty in a single playthrough

Complete Maladh Wadi

Complete Maladh Wadi at the Highest Difficulty in a single playthrough

Complete all Mission Contracts

Kill Antwana Zarza while he is in a vehicle

Kill Ronald Payne after he takes up a sniping position

Kill Novikov while he’s inspecting a damaged Antenna

Escape the Server Room ambush without being detected

Kill everyone from all of the reinforcement waves during the Oil Field contract

Lead the prisoner to safety without raising the alarm

Provoke both targets to escape and kill them before they do so

Retrieve the security chips without killing Bibi

Kill Taj Taheer in the car with a headshot

Kill the Target and the other Suspects without raising the alarm

Kill each Suspect with a single bullet, hitting the body, during the alarm

Kill at least 1 of each enemy type in the same mission

Kill 2 enemies with the same bullet

Kill 2 enemies using an explosion

Kill 5 enemies in the same mission using the Sentry Turret

Be within 2 meters of an enemy for 10 seconds without being detected

Kill any contract target using your drone’s poison rifle

Finish a Contract using only sniper rifles

Kill 2 enemies with a grenade

Kill 5 enemies in 1 minute without raising the alarm

Finish all Contracts in a Region without ever taking damage from enemies

Complete a contract when every time you hit the enemy is a kill

Kill 5 enemies while holding your breath with Stamina Booster active

Land a shot from over 1300m away

Players looking to unlock all of the Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 trophies will certainly hit a few speedbumps along the way. The “Full Potential” trophy for buying 54 skills will likely be your most difficult unlock, while miscellaneous trophies such as “Single Shot Killer”, “Karma”, and “Venom” will prove to be very tricky. If you have completed the first title, this one should be fairly comparable in difficulty, certainly not a freebie, though you can expect some future DLC trophies to give you extra work.