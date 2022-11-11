Sonic Frontiers Players Are Having a Hard Time Getting an S Rank in This Level

If you’re a true Sonic fan and want to snag as many S ranks as possible in Frontiers, you may have noticed that 1-2 is uncharacteristically difficult. This Cyberspace variant of Sky Sanctuary has many players voicing their frustrations on the internet given how tight the timer is just to get that challenge out of the way. So, what gives?

Zone 1-2 has an S rank time of 55 seconds. This means that in order to get that coveted grade, you have to complete the level exactly at or below 55 seconds. Any sort of millisecond times still on the number will not count. The thing is, if you compare getting the S rank in this level compared to others, there’s a stark difference in difficulty.

A YouTuber by the name of Game Apologist laid out a popular Tweet earlier this week discussing some things regarding starting out in Sonic Frontiers. These are all solid points made when starting out Sonic Frontiers. One remark in particular that he makes is “S Ranking 1-2 is just not happening right now. Move on”.

Put this in a video, but for those just starting Frontiers:



-you don't need to collect every medal, gear, kety, or coco



-Do NOT buy Egg Memos until after you get through the story beats of Kronos.



-S Ranking 1-2 is just not happening right now. Move along. — Nick – Fan Jam on SATURDAY (@GameApologist) November 10, 2022

He further adds to the thread that while this level is possible to beat under the target time, it isn’t accessible to people who are playing the game for the first time. The Tweet thread is closed off by him saying “Also stop posting your S Ranks. I got mine. I’m not watching yours.”

He most likely added that last statement because people were uploading their own clips beating 1-2 in under 55 seconds. At this point in the game, you’re probably just now getting used to how the movement and controls work.

Adding to the fuel of this whole discussion, we made our attempt at beating this level with an S rank. From firsthand experience, this was not easy. A dozen or so attempts and a few hand cramps later, it was achieved, shaving off barely over a second to spare.

Tips to Get an S Rank in 1-2

If you want to achieve an S rank at this level, you may want to try the following:

On the first stretch of this level, take the bottom path . While grounded, you’re able to use your boost more. The top path is a trap. It’s actually slower.

. While grounded, you’re able to use your boost more. The top path is a trap. It’s actually slower. Hit as many boost pads as possible . These give you a strong boost that is slightly more potent than your own Sonic boost.

. These give you a strong boost that is slightly more potent than your own Sonic boost. Avoid using homing attacks when you don’t have to . They’re significantly slower in this game compared to previous iterations.

. They’re significantly slower in this game compared to previous iterations. Utilize Sonic’s Stomp move when you want to land quicker. This cuts down on your hanging airtime.

Always dash . When not dashing, you’re gaining more time.

. When not dashing, you’re gaining more time. Rings replenish your dash meter. Collect rings that are only in your path. Any deviations will almost result in not achieving an S rank.

Luckily, this stage does not have to be achieved with an S Rank. There is no trophy/achievement for it nor is it necessary to move on. A simple stage clear will do just fine. This is more for the hardcore and the completionists.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022