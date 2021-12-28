Sonic Frontiers Release Date Leaked by PlayStation Database

Sonic Frontiers has a new unofficial release date.

December 28th, 2021 by Shubhendu Vatsa

The upcoming Sonic Frontiers has gotten a release date, although an unofficial one. Sonic Frontiers was among the many new announcements during this year’s The Game Awards show. The new announcement was accompanied by a trailer giving us a glimpse at Sega’s vision for an “open-zone realm” Sonic Frontiers game. The game arrived with a “holiday 2022” release date, though thanks to this latest leak, we might have an exact or at least approximate release date or window.

Going by a recent Twitter post of the PlayStation database tracker ‘PlayStation Game Size’, a new listing for Sonic Frontiers has been found in the PlayStation database backend that hints the game will come out on November 15, 2022. The alleged release date aligns with the general description of “Holiday 2022,” a release window set by the developers themselves. However, the date can change or might just be a placeholder for future purposes. Delays are nothing new in the game development scene and numerous games have been pushed back due to one reason or another. So a pinch of salt is advisable while taking this information.

From the looks of it, Sonic Frontiers does look like a promising title with some cool new things to do and a whole new world to explore and live in. During the initial announcement of the game at The Game Awards 2021, Takashi Iizuka, Creative Officer at Sonic Team USA, said, “Sonic Frontiers is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike.”

Takashi had further added, “with the effort of the talented developers at Sonic Team Japan, we’ve created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities. There’s sure to be lots of twists and turns around every corner in Sonic Frontiers, and we’re excited to unveil more information about the game over the coming months.” Sonic Frontiers is being developed by associates of SEGA’s Sonic Team Japan under the director Morio Kishimoto and producer Sachiko Kawamura.

This is not the only game whose release date has leaked recently. The same leaker has previously revealed the release date for the upcoming God of War Ragnarok game.

Sonic Frontiers will be releasing on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S next holiday season.

