Spider-Man 2 Daredevil DLC May Be on the Way

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features an expanded New York filled to the brim with Spider-Man villains and characters like Venom and Kraven, but eagle-eyed fans have spotted a potential tease for Daredevil DLC in Insomniac’s lauded sequel.

Is Daredevil Coming to Spider-Man 2?

While Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 doesn’t have any confirmed DLC plans announced by Insomniac, there is a large update coming to the game in December adding new suits and gameplay features plus more news regarding the game, so fans have been swinging through the streets of New York in search of secrets and answers hinting at potential new content coming to Spider-Man 2.

A major hint has already been found, as some Spider-Man 2 players have discovered a secret room located in the Upper West Side portion of the map. A seemingly inaccessible building has a suspiciously detailed interior, and a well-placed web shot will open the door and grant access to the room inside.

So a TON of people have sent me a clip of this super weird Easter Egg and I just had to check it out myself.



WHAT IS INSOMNIAC COOKING?? #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/c5ZwE3TbeN — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) October 31, 2023

Marvel fans believe that this room is a hideout for The Hand, a faction that Daredevil regularly battles. There’s not much to see or do in this room at the moment, but the fact that the door is able to be opened and players can walk inside suggests that it’s important.

This becomes even more suspicious when paired with a cryptic tease from Bryan Intihar, Spider-Man 2’s Senior Creative Director. A Nelson & Murdock plaque outside of the pair’s office was removed in Spider-Man 2, and when asked about the disappearance on a podcast, Intihar coyly replied “Stay tuned. Good find though.”

Other Marvel heroes do exist in the world of Spider-Man 2 (even if most of them are absent during the game’s events) but this Daredevil tease is much more concrete than the other easter eggs featured in the game. With a standalone Wolverine game on the way — one that takes place in the same universe as Spider-Man 2 — it looks like Insomniac has been given room to expand its universe of Marvel characters.

It’s unclear if this Daredevil tease will lead to just story DLC or a smaller standalone sequel in the vein of Miles Morales, but it looks like something exciting is on the way regardless. Plus, with Wilson Fisk entirely absent from Spider-Man 2, it’s possible that Insomniac was saving the Kingpin for a Spider-Man/Daredevil team-up.

Even without DLC, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is already one of the best games of the year with a solid foundation and exceptional traversal. We awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, saying “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is peak Spider-Man thanks to better UI, better villains, a better story, a bigger world, Web Wings, and two Spider-Men.” More content would only sweeten the deal.

