Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and More Are Free With Prime Gaming

Have room for more free games? Always. For the month of January, Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away some huge games for Windows PC. Sorry console players. The way it works is you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership, but who doesn’t have one of those these days? And if you don’t, your mom definitely does (so use hers). Sign in and snag your free games.

Before we spoil what all the juicy free games of January are, Prime Gaming has had a great track record of releasing brilliant games month after month. If this is your first time hearing about the free Prime Gaming grabs, I’m sorry. December saw Need for Speed Hot Pursuit, Frost Punk, Football Manager 2021, and Journey to the Savage Planet all free. October had games like Alien Isolation and Star Wars Squadrons. Needless to say, now that you know about Prime Gaming’s free games, you’ll check in monthly.

The free games available to Amazon Prime members for January are Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War Warhammer, and World War Z Aftermath. All three games, but especially the first one, are wonderful gems you definitely won’t want to miss. Heralded by many as an incredible action-adventure Star Wars Soulslike, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a no-brainer.

Just when you thought these three free games were enough Amazon gives even more. Six more games are added to this month’s free games just because. Those games are Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered, WRC7 FIA World Rally Championship, Abandon Ship, Paper Beast – Folded Edition, In Other Waters and Two Point Hospital.

All nine of these very special games have something to offer. Almost every genre is covered in this generous spread of appetizing free games. But, if none of these games scratch your itch, be sure to claim free in-game content for live games like Warzone, Apex Legends, League of Legends, Valorant, and more. The list of games covered is almost endless.

For example, you can log onto Prime Gaming right now and claim up to GTA$400,000 for GTA Online. You can grab the Fall Guys: Protector Bundle or the New World: Thespian cosmetic pack. No matter your game, Genshin Impact, Black Desert, or if you’re still on Angry Birds (no shame), there is something here for you for free. Don’t be shy, grab your nine free games and then stay for some extra in-game content with Prime Gaming.