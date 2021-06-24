Steam Summer Sale 2021 Kicks Off Today and Brought With it a Choose Your Own Adventure

Today, June 24th, 2021, Valve has launched its annual Steam Summer Sale. The sale will last until July 8th, 2021, and discounts pretty much everything in the digital marketplace up to 75% off MSRP (rather, that was the biggest we could find at the time of writing). Featured immediately on the home page is a steep discount on Battlefield V’s Definitive Edition at $12.49, Halo The Master Chief Collection at $19.99, and a less discounted but immensely popular Valheim at $17.99. In addition to the deep discounts and soon-to-be empty wallets, Valve also brought a little mini-game that will run alongside the sale named Forge Your Fate.

Can Steam Summer Sales Have Lore?

Forge Your Fate is a choose your own adventure style game that will take you through a series of short stories and in the end “… classify what sort of hero you are”. The little game plays in both the browser as well as the Steam app itself and is not dependant on making purchases from what we can tell. For example, if you choose the ‘Journey To Action Island’ story to start, it will load all the heavily discounted Action games for you to review, however, you can click in the top right to “continue your story” and get the actual start of the short adventure.

In typical choose your own adventure fashion, the prompt sets up a scenario and asks you to virtually turn a page to the option you choose. After going down the path, you’ll unlock new stickers for your Steam profile and can play through the other short stories to see what they have to offer. There does appear to be a lock on these stories so once you click through the action one for example, and make your choice, you can’t go back and choose the other one once it’s chosen.

While Forge Your Fate isn’t the most robust mini-game Valve has offered in previous years during their Steam Summer Sales, it definitely is entertaining and a good distraction to avoid spending all your money.

The Steam Summer Sale 2021 will last until July 8th.