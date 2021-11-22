Street Fighter Characters Coming to Brawlhalla

Ubisoft’s Brawlhalla is about to bring their free-to-play platform fighter to the streets, as they have recently announced that Street Fighter characters will be joining Brawlhalla’s ever-growing roster. These characters include Ryu, Chun-Li, and Akuma, all sporting their classic looks, and despite these characters being available as skins for Petra, Wu Shang, and Val, respectively, each Street Fighter character will have access to their iconic special moves including Ryu’s Hadoken, Chun-Li’s Spinning Bird Kick and Akuma’s Tatsumaki Zankukyaku.

Along with these new character skins, a new game mode will be introduced called Street Brawl, where players will battle in a traditional 2D fighting game style with health bars and a first-to-three rounds duel, complete with a walled-off arena where players can perform unique combos and juggles that would usually not be possible while playing in the base game.

Rounding out this new update will include a new K.O. Effect featuring the iconic, Street Fighter-inspired K.O., as well as a new 1v1 map based on the classic Suzaku Castle from Street Fighter II. All content featured in the update will become a permanent addition to the game, so players new and old will be able to experience these new features for years to come.

Overall, this new update really does show how much Brawlhalla has come, from its humble beginnings as a free-to-play platform fighter that managed to carve a very big niche for itself. In a sea of other platform fighting games that are trying to appeal to the Super Smash Bros. crowd, Brawlhalla shows that the core of a platform fighter doesn’t need to be a one-to-one clone of Smash in order to stand out. And despite being deceptively simple on the surface, its core gameplay has proven to be very exciting from a spectator standpoint, as the game continues to pull in impressive numbers on Twitch.TV during major tournaments.

Seeing Ryu appearing as a guest character in so many other gaming franchises such as Fortnite, Super Smash Bros, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, and now in Brawlhalla, Ryu has truly earned his reputation as the “Wandering Warrior” who’s always looking for a fight. It’s only a matter of time before Ryu enters another game world, searching for his next challenger.

Brawlhalla x Street Fighter event will be available on November 22md, 2021.

Brawhalla is available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, mobile for iOS and Android, and PC via Steam.