The Last of Us released in summer 2013 as the swan song for the PlayStation 3 only a few months before the release of the PlayStation 4. While Sony still has a major game like Ghosts of Tsushima coming after, it’s hard not to see The Last of Us Part 2 as one of the PS4’s swan songs as well ahead of the release of the PS5 later this holiday season. After a short delay from late May to mid-June, Naughty Dog decided to go ahead and give us one more major story trailer for the game that has now arrived.

Joel and Ellie have had a rough go at it ever since they met in the first game and it does not look like life is going to be getting any better for them in the sequel. Now taking control of Ellie for everything that we see, she is clearly pissed off about something that happens and wants to go off and get revenge. The trailer does a good job at not giving anything away, but still having us speculate what could really have happened to force her into action again.

Unlike some of the happier moments we’ve seen in past trailers with Ellie and her girlfriend, this one is downright brutal. If this trailer is any indication, The Last of Us Part II is going to be painstakingly tougher for our favorite characters than even the first game.

Look for The Last of Us Part 2 to arrive on June 19 for PlayStation 4.

The Last of Us Part II – Official Story Trailer