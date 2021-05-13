The Lion’s Song is Now Free on the Epic Games Store

We’ve nearly hit the May halfway point and it’s yet another Thursday, which means it’s time yet again for an Epic Games Store title to go free! Last week was particularly interesting, as surviving in a world where humans aren’t at the top of the food chain is an intriguing concept for a game. I hope you picked it up and had a chance to try it, better yet that you found it to be an enjoyable survival game. This week though, you can pick up The Lion’s Song for free until May 20 at 8 AM PST! Next week will bring out a mystery game, something the Epic Games Store doesn’t do too often.

The Lion’s Song explores the stories of scientists and artists in Austria during the 1920s, as they struggle with inspiration and creativity. Each episode provides a different perspective from someone who’s dealing with a different struggle. The three episodes explore each of the following characters:

A talented composer suffering from dreadful writer’s block

A painter growing through his various life challenges

A brilliant mathematician struggling to stand out in a workforce dominated by men

This includes a final fourth episode, which brings all three characters together to see where they are following their stories. Whether they are in a better spot than they once were is up to you to find out. This charming point-and-click title can be yours for free until next week!

You may find yourself excited though as next week’s title is currently hidden from the public eye. In most cases, this means that the next title is much bigger than what we see in the store normally, and thus should be more interesting than most. Don’t get your hopes too high though, as whatever title goes free will likely be a few years old at this point. Still, whatever high-profile title this is, it’s bound to be special.

Are you excited to try out The Lion’s Song? What game do you expect to see next week? Let me know in the comments below!