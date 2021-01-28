Tomb Raider Celebrates It’s 25th Anniversary

The official Tomb Raider twitter page has just announced that they plan on releasing content for the entirety of 2021 for it’s 25th anniversary. Megan Marie, the Sr. Community & Social Media Manager released a video detailing more information on what’s to come.

She introduces us to a new member of the Crystal Dynamics team, Neha Nair, and details that they will be having “year long community celebrations,” highlighting things such as art work, cosplay, and interviews. She also reveals that special extras are also to be released along on the way. According to Neha, each month will be dedicated to a different game in the series, starting with the first original 1996 title, Tomb Raider.

Later on in the video, Will Kerslake, a game director for Crystal Dynamics, details more about the future visions they have for their future installments going forward. He states that the original Tomb Raider series focused on Lara Croft as a seasoned explorer always on the lookout for treasure and mystery. The 2013 rebooted trilogy focused on Lara’s beginnings to becoming an explorer and hero. Now, the team envisions Lara’s future journeys to come after the fact after the both installments. Will states that they plan on somehow merging the two continuities for the future.

Finally, Megan reveals that a new Tomb Raider animation will be releasing in collaboration with Netflix that follows the story after the rebooted trilogy.

The official 25th anniversary celebration will begin on February 1st, and more content is expected to drop during then!

Check out the full video for more details: