Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Is Coming To PS5, XSX, and Switch This Year

Activision has been on the remake and remaster train these last few years, giving us fantastic games like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Last year gave us their latest with the spectacular Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on now last generation consoles. There have been rumors in the past of the game coming to Nintendo Switch and now we have learned that not only is it coming to Switch, but also the new generation consoles as well.

This all started yesterday when Tony Hawk himself tweeted “Just heard #Crash4 is coming to new platforms and I’m kinda jealous. Hey @CrashBandicoot can you hook @TonyHawkTheGame up?” This was followed by the Crash Bandicoot account and even Nintendo responding with funny things such as “C’mon Crash make it happen for @TonyHawkTheGame!” from Nintendo’s account.

After all the teases last night, Activision officially announced via a press release that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 was coming to Nintendo Switch, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The release on new generation consoles will be happening first though on March 26, which will be 120 FPS at 1080P, native 4K at 60 FPS, and have spatial audio. In addition, they said it will have “sharper dynamic shadows, reflections and lens flares, as well as enhanced skater textures and more.” The Nintendo Switch version does not have a date yet, but it will be coming sometime this year.

Those who already own Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 can upgrade on their respective platform for only $10, with those who have the Digital Deluxe Edition getting the upgrade for free. The upgrade will also include a secret skater named Rippo, some retro gear, and retro skins for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen.

Pre-orders are now available for all versions, so get ready for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 to arrive on new generation consoles on March 26 and Nintendo Switch at a later date.