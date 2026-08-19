Natalie Harp, an aide to President Trump known for printing out flattering news articles for him, has been the subject of new reporting from two upcoming books about the 2024 campaign, according to The Cut. Both books describe her close proximity to Trump and the reactions of those around him.

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According to excerpts published by the Daily Mail from Alex Isenstadt’s upcoming book, Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power, Harp is described as someone who did not respect typical boundaries. The excerpts also detail an incident involving Melania Trump.

Separately, Vanity Fair published an excerpt from Michael Wolff’s new book on the 2024 election, All or Nothing, which includes details about Harp living in a golf-club locker room to stay close to Trump during the campaign.

Advisers likened aide’s behavior to a well-known film character

Isenstadt’s book reports that Trump advisers compared Harp to actress Glenn Close’s character in the 1987 film Fatal Attraction, in which Close plays a woman who becomes dangerously obsessive after a brief affair.

Natalie Harp, known as Donald Trump’s “human printer,” is the incredibly devoted (some might say unsettlingly obsessed) Trump aide whose job is to print out flattering articles about Trump and deliver them to him in a Lululemon bag. But her whole deal is even weirder.



According… pic.twitter.com/BaqiDpaEQI — New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 18, 2026

The book also describes an incident in which Melania Trump reportedly “stumbled upon Harp late at night in Trump’s private quarters at Mar-a-Lago, an area that was typically off-limits to those outside Trump’s family,” according to the Daily Mail excerpt.

Despite these accounts, Harp has kept her position. She was photographed in the Oval Office in January. Trump has since floated other loyalty tests within his circle, including floating his 2028 running mate picks among aides and donors.

Wolff’s book adds further detail about Harp’s efforts to remain physically close to Trump. It reports that when Trump’s campaign moved to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the summer, Harp was not given a room, a decision Wolff writes was made deliberately by others in Trump’s circle who had become wary of what was reportedly referred to as “the Natalie situation.”

According to Wolff, Harp arranged her own accommodations regardless. “She had reached out to the grounds staff at the country club and gotten herself a maid’s room,” Wolff writes. When that room proved too far from the main house for her to respond quickly to Trump’s calls, Wolff writes that “she relocated herself to the much closer women’s locker room, where, with undiminished proximity to Trump, she would spend the summer.”

Wolff’s book also describes an incident during a visit to an NCAA wrestling competition. Harp was part of a group of three women brought along, and Trump reportedly asked them which wrestlers they found attractive. Harp initially did not answer, but when Trump pressed her, she reportedly responded, “Oh, none of them, none of them, sir. I didn’t find any of them attractive or anything worth looking at.”

Wolff also writes that Trump has not had an affair with Harp, attributing this to Trump’s own view that winning the presidency in 2016 made him what Wolff describes as “post-sex.” Access to Trump’s schedule has also come up elsewhere, including when Trump Jr. planned his wedding guest list around his father’s availability.

The book states that Harp’s role gave her significant informal influence during the campaign. According to Wolff, people seeking access to Trump could reach him by texting Harp directly, which he writes is how conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer became involved with the campaign.

Wolff’s account also describes an incident on Trump’s plane in which papers Harp had been carrying fell out of her hands. Staffers who helped collect them reportedly saw that the papers included, in Wolff’s words, “a random collection of out-of-date articles and printouts from obscure websites and fan artwork downloaded from strange Trump-adoring places on the internet.”

The book states that Harp’s presence caused confusion among some in Trump’s circle, including Eric Trump and other staffers. It also reports that the Secret Service assessed her as “a potential danger to herself as well as to the president.”

Despite the accounts described in both books, Harp has remained part of Trump’s team, and no changes to her role have been reported.

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