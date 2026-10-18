Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles says she felt fine and nearly put off her mammogram. Then it found aggressive breast cancer

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles says she is cancer-free after a diagnosis of an aggressive form of breast cancer. She credits her doctor’s insistence on a mammogram, even though she felt fine at the time, with catching the cancer early.

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As detailed by Fox News, Wiles, 69, became the first woman to hold the chief of staff role in January 2025. She was diagnosed in March 2026 and underwent six months of treatment.

Wiles later shared on X that her pathology results from Mayo Clinic had come back clear, writing, “I am cancer-free.” President Trump also praised her fight in a surprise gala video, saying she was “winning it decisively.”

An available machine and a persistent doctor made the difference

Wiles said she had no warning signs and felt completely fine while working every day in one of the most demanding jobs in the country. She was not due for her annual mammogram for a few more months, but during a routine checkup, the machine happened to be free.

Some personal news I’m grateful to share. After a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic this week, my pathology results came back clear.



I am cancer free.



Thank you to my family, friends, doctors, and everyone who prayed for me, checked in, and supported me along the way.



A… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) September 16, 2026

She said her doctor asked whether she wanted to get it out of the way, and she told him she would come back when she was due. Knowing her busy schedule, he insisted she do it then. “Thank God he insisted,” Wiles told Fox News Digital.

The scan detected her aggressive breast cancer early. Wiles said that without that push, she likely would have gone back to work and not thought about it again for months, adding that early detection matters with cancer. Delayed diagnoses can lead to very different outcomes, as one father who was told he was too young for cancer found.

Wiles also spoke about the mental and emotional toll of treatment, describing cancer as brutal and unrelenting. She said it can consume both the conscious and subconscious mind, with treatment, side effects, and test results always present.

She credited her doctors and nurses, along with her family, friends, colleagues, and her faith, for getting her through it. Wiles kept working during treatment and said she was surprised by how much it helped, as it reminded her that cancer was something she was going through rather than all of who she was.

Now cancer-free, Wiles said she is prioritizing a clean diet, sleep, and exercise, even something as simple as walking outside, to put herself in the best position to avoid a recurrence. She said the experience has also given her a greater appreciation for ordinary days.

Wiles is encouraging others to keep up with their medical appointments and screenings. “You cannot be too busy to take care of your health,” she said. For anyone going through cancer, she advised accepting help, leaning on loved ones, trusting doctors, and, most importantly for her, trusting God.

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