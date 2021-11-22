Unfinished VR Mode Found in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Despite the tumultuous release of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, there have been some silver linings found behind all of the chaos. While the gameplay has more or less aged as you would assume a 20-year-old game would, there have been some interesting things unearthed in the games that were not expected and in this case, not even advertised. Thanks to the digging of some curious gamers, specifically Rockstar Intel reporter Ben Turpin, there has been a VR mode discovered in the game files. The mode in question seems to be a vaguely working VR mode that looks just like the first-person view in GTA V, but in the options menu it comes up as a VR option. Here’s what there is to know about GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

This mode is viewed through a debug Unreal command, so you’ll need to be into that kind of game code manipulation in order to access it and there really is no point as in its current state, it is kind of a buggy mess. The VR claim seems to make zero sense as there is no body control whatsoever and it just appears to be just a first-person mode for the GTA Trilogy that was in no shape to release. It’s possible that it comes out in the future, but right now there has been no word from Rockstar on if this is in the current plans or not.

In terms of what a VR mode would do for the game, it really is immeasurable as putting yourself inside these worlds with a VR headset really changes the game in a huge way. GTA V has a VR mod that makes the game feel brand new just in the way that Skyrim VR once did, so if Rockstar would actually implement this into the game in the near future, we could get a whole new perspective into some of the most iconic games of all time and more importantly, get rid of a lot of the criticism that is ravaging the game at the moment.

Last month, we already got wind of GTA: San Andreas VR coming to Oculus Quest 2, so this discovery isn’t all that surprising considering that title should be dropping any time now. That game is being made from the ground up with VR in mind and will be strictly a VR title, so full motion controls are going to be expected when it releases.

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is one of the biggest surprises of the holiday season and despite the issues, it’s a prettier version of 3 of the most important games in videogame history so if you missed the boat the first time, this is your chance to play these games this generation.

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.