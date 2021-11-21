Black Friday 2021 Best Gaming Deals Guide

The Black Friday 2021 week has already begun and Black Friday gaming deals and the internet is filled with all kinds of discounts and deals for players. Everything is at a great discount, from consoles to great PC rigs, making it the perfect time for gamers looking to upgrade their setups to a new one. If you have missed out on some of the biggest game releases, now is the time to fill up your gaming library. There are plenty of bargains to be hunted, so let’s get started with all the ultimate Black Friday gaming deals of this year.

Ultimate Black Friday Gaming Deals List 2021

​Starting with consoles and PC rigs. You can currently get a full-fledged Nintendo Switch bundle with Joy-Con, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 3 month Nintendo Switch Online membership for just $ 299.99 on Best Buy. If you have wanted to upgrade your PC setup, there are some great Black Friday deals on prebuilt rigs.

Asus ROG gaming prebuilt rig fitted with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, RTX 3060, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD + 1TB HDD is selling for $1,249.99 (was $1,500) at Best Buy. Also, Dell has come out with a 30 % discount for Black Friday 2021 on Alienware, XPS and Inspiron range, so that might be worth checking out as well. Even HP has some great discounts on its premium gaming Omen lineup of laptops. Here are some more deals for you:

Black Friday gaming deals can’t be over without games and this year; there are a plethora of new and old games on offer. Both Xbox and Sony are giving away some great games for unbelievable prices. You can pick up the latest PS 5 exclusive Deathloop Standard Edition for $ 29.99 (was $ 59.99) on Best Buy. Sony and Microsoft have already slashed game prices to a great extent. If you have a PS 5 and it’s going out of space, the WD Black SN850 1TB PS5 SSD is available for $ 149.99 (was $ 230) on Best Buy as part of Black Friday gaming deals. Here are some great games you can get during Black Friday 2021:

Apart from all the discounts on games, this Black Friday, new users can get the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $ 1. Sony has done almost something similar and slashed the price of 12 months of PlayStation Plus to $39.99 from $ 59.99 for the duration of the Black Friday sale. The deal is available at almost every retailer.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2021