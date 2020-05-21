Today, as part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, Riot Games announced Valorant will launch in a few weeks!

Valorant comes out for PC June 2nd, 2020.

After teasing a delay, Riot instead popped the surprise early release date. According to Executive Producer Anna Donlon, June 2nd was always the plan, even before COVID-19 entered the scene. The team was concerned they’d be faced with a delay, but were able to push through the hurdles and keep the game on track.

Additionally, Riot teased new content will drop with the June 2nd launch. A new agent and new map will drop with the launch, though a second planned agent didn’t make the cut. Riot also plans to add a new mode for launch, but it will be a “Beta” mode. The mode is planned to be a quick mode played between matches, as a palette cleanser of sorts. It was further clarified that the launch is currently for PC, with the console editions still in the pipeline.

Valorant is the latest title from League of Legends developer Riot Games. The game is a mix of Counter Strike and Overwatch (emphasis on Counter Strike), and has been in closed beta for roughly a month now. Eager fans had to try and earn access by watching partnered Twitch streams, but those who haven’t been able to get in will be able to get their hands on the game soon.

- This article was updated on:May 21st, 2020