Valorant Ranks List – Complete List of All the Ranks in Valorant

Competitive mode is now live in the Valorant closed beta, and players can now go head to head in ranked matches to earn one of the game’s various ranks. The ranking system in Valorant is similar to other similar games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or League of Legends, but there are a few differences that make it unique. Also, the game is still currently in beta, and Riot has said that things could change leading up to Valorant’s full release later this summer. Also, they could turn off competitive mode during the beta for now if anything breaks or goes wrong. This is a complete list of all the Valorant ranks.

Valorant Ranks List

Iron 1

Iron 2

Iron 3

Bronze 1

Bronze 2

Bronze 3

Silver 1

Silver 2

Silver 3

Gold 1

Gold 2

Gold 3

Platinum 1

Platinum 2

Platinum 3

Diamond 1

Diamond 2

Diamond 3

Immortal 1

Immortal 2

Immortal 3

Valorant

There are a total of eight ranks in Valorant, each with their own subdivisions. Iron is the worst ranking in Valorant, and Valorant is the highest rank in the game. Every rank except for Valorant has 3 divisions, with 3 being the best and 1 being the worst. After playing five placement matches, you’ll receive your own Valorant rank that will increase or decrease depending on your performance. Winning and losing aren’t everything though, as you can still increase your rank with a loss if you perform exceptionally well during a match. This also works in the opposite direction, tanking your rank heavily if you lose a match that was skewed in your favor.