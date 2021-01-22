Valve Has Several Projects In The Works

It may have taken a while for Valve to release a game, but the wait was worth it as last year’s VR game, Half-Life: Alyx, received critical acclaim, including a number of Game of The Year nominations. Now, it seems that Valve is on track making video games again. Recently, 1News sat down with the Co-Founder and President of Valve, Gabe Newell, about his life in New Zealand after the COVID-19 Pandemic started to take effect.

1News was also able to ask Newell about any potential news/update regarding titles like Half-Life 3, for which he remained silent on that game’s development. However, Newell did confirm that he and the team at Valve are working on several new projects. “We definitely have games in development that we’re going to be announcing…” Newell tells 1News.

Newell added that it was great to work on Alyx and that the game has created a new interest for the company to make games again. “Alyx was great,” says Newell. “To be back doing single-player games, that created a lot of momentum inside of the company to do more of that.”

While Newell didn’t go into specifics as to what these games will be, the sheer announcement that Valve will be making more games again is sure to make any PC Gamers day. Could we finally see the return of Half-Life in a third installment? Will Portal make a comeback, or could we see a brand new IP from the legendary studio? It seems that only time will tell what’s next for Valve.

Valve’s last game, Half-Life: Alyx, was released on March 23, 2020, for PC and is compatible with all VR headsets.