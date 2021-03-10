We Were Here Forever is the Next Chapter in the Acclaimed Series

Playing through the original We Were Here wasn’t perfect, but damn if it wasn’t an enjoyable experience. Escaping a mysterious castle was a joy to go through, with some genuinely difficult puzzles. Since that original game’s free release, two more equally great games followed in We Were Here Too and We Were Here Together. If you’re a fan of the first trio of titles, your excitement is about to increase. Total Mayhem Games has announced the next chapter in the acclaimed series, We Were Here Forever, for release later this year! Check out the brand new trailer below.

We Were Here Forever has you heading into the illusive Castle Rock, awaking within its cold, dark walls. You and your co-op partner are connected by a mere walkie-talkie, forced to work together to discover its many mysteries and find your way out. How did you get here? What secrets lie in store? How do we complete this puzzle we’ve been figuring out for the last hour? All of these questions and more will be answered.

Similar to other releases in the series, you can expect the same level of difficult puzzles and tense situations that you’ve come to expect. While you could panic as you begin to freeze, We Were Here Forever will force you to remain calm and relay information so your friend can save you. That’s not to mention the creepy thrilling story lying underneath, a staple of previous entries.

We Were Here Forever will release on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms sometime this year.