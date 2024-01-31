Who Does Nolan North Play in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Image: Columbia Pictures, Atlas Entertainment, and Arad Productions

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League boasts a star-studded cast of some of the industry’s most talented voice actors and actresses. One of the many voice-acting veterans playing a prominent role in the upcoming game is North North, who will be voicing one of DC’s greatest heroes.

Who is Nolan North Voicing in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Nolan North is one of the most prolific VAs in the video game industry, so I wasn’t surprised when I learned he’d landed a pivotal role in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. No, the surprise came when I found out he’d netted two.

Rather than voice one of the playable anti-heroes that comprise the titular team, North will be voicing two characters who will be aiding and opposing the Suicide Squad as they fight to save the world, respectively. The first on the list is Oswald Cobblepot, a.k .a. The Penguin. This cockney crimelord was a major reoccurring villain in the Batman: Arkham series, and he’s back to his old tricks in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, providing the team with the weapons they need to get their gruesome job done.

The second character North will be voicing is one of the deadliest enemies the Suicide Squad will have to face in the game and arguably the greatest hero the DC Universe has ever known. That’s right, comic fans: North will be lending his voice to the leader of the Justice League and the Man of Steel himself, Superman, who set the stage for the scale of the threat the Suicide Squad is facing in the game’s first trailer.

Who Else Has Nolan North Voiced

As I said above, Nolan North has lent his voice to countless video games throughout his career. His most well-known role is that of Nathan Drake, the swashbuckling protagonist of the Uncharted series. He’s also the source of the iconic voice of the Ghost in Destiny and Destiny 2, Dr. Edward Richtofen in Call of Duty’s Zombies mode, and Deadpool in almost every Marvel game ever made, including his titular hack-and-slash solo outing.

