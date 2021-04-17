WWE 2K22 Roster Could be Severely Affected by Recent Releases

April 15th, 2021 was not a good time to be a WWE employee. This is because the wrestling company pretty much let go of 10 wrestlers that worked for them for many years.

The biggest loss out of the WWE releases was the company letting go Samoa Joe. Samoa Joe was a main event star in TNA wrestling and he was a former NXT Champion thanks to Triple H as its booker.

Sadly when Samoa Joe went to the main roster, Vince McMahon didn’t really push him very well. Samoa Joe was a commentator while he was injured, but now he’s a free agent.

The full list of released talent is posted down below.

Possible WWE 2K22 Roster Omissions

Samoa Joe

Mickie James

Peyton Royce

Billie Kay

Chelsea Green

Tucker

Kalisto

Bo Dallas

Mojo Rawley

Wesley Blake

With all these names gone, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see them in the upcoming WWE 2K22 roster. Released talent are rarely kept in the video games unless they are fired closer to its release date.

While it’s sad to see these names not in the game, we could see the additions of The Great Khali and Rob Van Dam instead. These wrestlers weren’t in the recent WWE video games, but their 2021 Hall of Fame induction means they are likely to be in the WWE 2K22 roster.

The game was announced at WrestleMania 37, and it’s going to be released later this year. Sadly, we still don’t know what platforms the game will be released on yet. We should know more details about the game and its roster sometime later this year.