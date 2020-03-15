With probably the worst timing in quite a while Xbox Live is down around the world. Reports are flooding in with varying degrees of impact, but so far the service seems to be completely down for most fans on Xbox One. Of course, many gamers are currently stuck at home, avoiding crowds to decrease chances of COVID-19 infection, myself included. And with Xbox Live down many of the usual features of the Xbox One are unusable, depending on how you have your console setup.

No official word has been shared yet, but expect updates soon from the usual sources. We’ll keep this article updated as well, sharing any messages or ETA’s about when it will be fixed. There have been issues over the last few days, but nothing as complete as this outage, which knocked players offline and kept them from playing downloaded games that rely on the service.