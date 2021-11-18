Xbox New November update arrives with Updated Audio Settings, Accessibility Features and more

Some Quality of life updates for Xbox consoles

November 18th, 2021 by Shubhendu Vatsa

Xbox-November-Update

November is here and so is a brand new Xbox November update. This new update primarily focuses on the look and feel of the console and adds color filters, accessibility feature tags, and some other quality of life updates. This month has been quite busy for team Xbox and Microsoft so far. Earlier this week, Xbox and Halo celebrated their 20th birthday and even gave away Halo Infinite Multiplayer beta via early access. Just yesterday, the company enabled Xbox Cloud Gaming on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

The new Xbox November update was announced in a recent Xbox Wire and the company says that all these new features are “based on” all the users’ reactions and responses. With the latest update, you can effortlessly interchange your controller between a console and a PC or laptop. The Xbox November update removes all the hassle of traversing through menus to change connections by allowing players to switch between previously connected devices by double-tapping the controller’s pair button. The new feature is a welcome addition and will save players a ton of time. This is also a good step in making the Xbox and PC a shared ecosystem.

The modern Xbox Series X / S controllers have had this feature since the very beginning and this new software update brings the same to Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support and the Xbox Elite 2 controller. There’s also an addition of Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) to past Xbox One controllers. This will decrease the input lag when connected to Xbox Series X / S consoles. Apart from this, the Xbox November update also focuses on making the audio settings better and accessible. Now, there’s a new “Mute speaker audio when headset attached” option and a new Audio testing and details screen.

Some new color filters are coming with this update for Xbox Series X / S consoles as well. The new settings aim to assist players with color blindness or color vision deficiency. A new tag feature that game developers can take advantage of to make it simpler for people with disabilities to locate the games that support these visual, audio, and input aids. Currently, more than 300 games support the feature and filtering options will be coming in the next few months. This latest dashboard update also adds Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) integration, enabling last-gen Xbox One consoles to run Xbox Series X games.

Microsoft’s latest Xbox November update is available for all Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S consoles.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Xbox Cloud Gaming Xbox One Owners Can Play Next-Gen Series X Games via Xbox Cloud
Starting today, Microsoft is bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Xbox Cloud Gaming,...
Attack of the Fanboy
Backward Compatible titles for Xbox's 20th Anniversary All 76 New Backward Compatible Xbox Titles Revealed at Xbox 20th Anniversary
Xbox backward compatability is back!
Attack of the Fanboy
Forza Horizon 5 buy and sell cars Forza Horizon 5: How to Buy and Sell Cars
How to buy and sell cars in Forza Horizon 5?
Attack of the Fanboy
Forza Horizon 5 Review Roundup
How does Forza Horizon 5 hold up?
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy