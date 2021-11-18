Xbox New November update arrives with Updated Audio Settings, Accessibility Features and more

November is here and so is a brand new Xbox November update. This new update primarily focuses on the look and feel of the console and adds color filters, accessibility feature tags, and some other quality of life updates. This month has been quite busy for team Xbox and Microsoft so far. Earlier this week, Xbox and Halo celebrated their 20th birthday and even gave away Halo Infinite Multiplayer beta via early access. Just yesterday, the company enabled Xbox Cloud Gaming on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

The new Xbox November update was announced in a recent Xbox Wire and the company says that all these new features are “based on” all the users’ reactions and responses. With the latest update, you can effortlessly interchange your controller between a console and a PC or laptop. The Xbox November update removes all the hassle of traversing through menus to change connections by allowing players to switch between previously connected devices by double-tapping the controller’s pair button. The new feature is a welcome addition and will save players a ton of time. This is also a good step in making the Xbox and PC a shared ecosystem.

did you know Xbox controllers have a secret button feature? It lets you quickly switch between paired devices. Here’s how it works pic.twitter.com/fjJC9Dv0kA — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 17, 2021

The modern Xbox Series X / S controllers have had this feature since the very beginning and this new software update brings the same to Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support and the Xbox Elite 2 controller. There’s also an addition of Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) to past Xbox One controllers. This will decrease the input lag when connected to Xbox Series X / S consoles. Apart from this, the Xbox November update also focuses on making the audio settings better and accessible. Now, there’s a new “Mute speaker audio when headset attached” option and a new Audio testing and details screen.

Some new color filters are coming with this update for Xbox Series X / S consoles as well. The new settings aim to assist players with color blindness or color vision deficiency. A new tag feature that game developers can take advantage of to make it simpler for people with disabilities to locate the games that support these visual, audio, and input aids. Currently, more than 300 games support the feature and filtering options will be coming in the next few months. This latest dashboard update also adds Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) integration, enabling last-gen Xbox One consoles to run Xbox Series X games.

Microsoft’s latest Xbox November update is available for all Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S consoles.