Yakuza Games Will Keep Using Turn Based Combat

In a recent interview with IGN, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Toshiro Nagoshi and Kazuki Hosokawa confirmed that the Yakuza mainline series would be keeping the turn-based content of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the 7th entry in the mainline Yakuza series. While this change in the battle system was initially met with hesitation from fans, the game was received well upon its release in both Japan and the West. Fans will be happy to hear that the team has a plan for both combat systems going forward.

In the interview, the producer and director duo explained that the mainline series is now a turn-based RPG. Following the success of Like a Dragon, they wanted to keep using the new combat system. This new direction made sense for the new entry as Ichiban’s story revolves around an ensemble cast of characters. The duo is hopeful that they will be able to expand and grow the system in future games as they continue to tell the story of Ichiban and his group of fans as they traverse Ijincho’s world of crime. Whenever we see a sequel to Like a Dragon, we can rest assured that the engaging turn-based combat of the original will remain.

Before the Yakuza series was turn-based however it was a fast-paced brawler. This action-oriented style of combat will thankfully live on in the Judgement series. Judgment, set in the same world as Yakuza, follows a lawyer turned private eye as he solves crimes in Kamurocho, a shockingly accurate reconstruction of Tokyo’s own Kabukicho. The original Judgement was received well, and, like the series it was born out of, it told a gritty and engaging crime story. Yesterday Lost Judgement was announced for later this year. Lost Judgement will continue the story of Judgement and its characters as well as bring back its fast-paced brawler combat. The future looks exciting for fans of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s work. You can read the original interview here.