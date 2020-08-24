Yakuza: Like a Dragon Release Date and New Trailer Revealed

While we’ve never had any shortage of news on SEGA’s upcoming installment in the Yakuza series, the developer just revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch on November 13, 2020 on Xbox One X, Xbox One, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Yakuza: Like a Dragon will also be available on the Xbox Series X console on day 1 of its release, as well as PlayStation 5 at a later date.

For those unaware, Yakuza: Like a Dragon takes players on a journey through the streets of Yokohama, Japan, with new protagonist of the series Ichiban Kasuga. In what can only be described as a meta worldview, Ichiban envisions himself the lead character in an RPG and his ensuing skirmishes take on the form of turn-based battles.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Trailer

The latest trailer shows our main protagonist alongside some of his loyal party members, Nanba, Saeko, and Adachi, as they swap between just a few of the 20+ unique Jobs available throughout the game such as host, breakdancer, dealer, idol, musician, and chef which all also double as combat classes.

So far, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is showing to be even more outrageous and over the top compared to the other games in the series, if that’s even possible. It is important to note that Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the first game in the series that will adopt a turn-based combat system, and also the first game in the main line series since Yakuza 1 to feature English voice acting.