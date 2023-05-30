Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Courser Bee Honey Locations and Farming Spots

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Courser Bee Honey is one of the most versatile materials in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Courser Bee Honey can be used to cook some of the best stamina-boosting dishes in the game, and it also grants an amusing and surprisingly effective elemental effect to any weapon it is fused to. Here are the best locations to farm Courser Bee Honey in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Best Locations to Farm Courser Bee Honey in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Courser Bee Honey isn’t easy to find in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it does appear in a few locations. Hives containing Courser Bee Honey always appear in trees and are surrounded by a swarm of bees. The bees will attack you if you try and collect the Courser Bee Honey up close, so the best option is to knock the hive down to the ground with an arrow.

Courser Bee Honey Farming Spot #1: East Hill Chasm

The first location to farm Courser Bee Honey is in the forest around East Hill Chasm. You can get to this forest by heading up the ramps in the northern part of Kakariko Village. The exact coordinates of East Hill Chasm are 1992, -0957, and 0178.

Courser Bee Honey Farming Spot #2: Rutile Lake

The second location where you can farm Courser Bee Honey is in the woods around Rutile Lake. This spot has much more Courser Bee Honey in than East Hill Chasm does, but the forest is full of Blue Bokoblins and Evermean Trees, so you’ll want to be on your guard. The exact coordinates of Rutile Lake are -2510, -0701, and 0203.

Best Courser Bee Honey Recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Courser Bee Honey is the core ingredient of several dishes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and most of them give Link a significant Stamina boost. We have a great list of all the recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but here’s a breakdown of some of the best recipes that use Courser Bee Honey.

Glazed Veggies – 1x any Wild Green, 1x Courser Bee Honey

Glazed Mushroom – 1x Hylian Mushroom, 1x Courser Bee Honey

Glazed Meat – 1x any Meat, 1x Courser Bee Honey

Glazed Seafood – 1x any Fish, 1x Courser Bee Honey

Honeyed Fruit – 1x any Fruit (except Apples), 1x Courser Bee Honey

Honeyed Apple – 1x Apple, 1x Courser Bee Honey

Honeyed Candy – 1x Courser Bee Honey

Honeyed Crepe – 1x Courser Bee Honey, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Tabantha Wheat, 1xFresh Milk, 1x Cane Sugar

How to Fuse Courser Bee Honey to Weapons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

While Courser Bee Honey works best as an ingredient, you can fuse it with a weapon. When you swing a weapon that has been used to Courser Bee Honey, you will summon a swarm of bees that will attack enemies. Although the best do not deal much damage, they can stun enemies for a few seconds.

