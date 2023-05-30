Where to Farm Hearty Radishes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Hearty Radish is one of the best ingredients for healing in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. While it isn’t the strongest in its standard form, once cooked into a dish, it will restore all of Link’s health while temporarily increasing maximum hearts. Farming this ingredient could make a massive difference in whether you survive a challenging boss, so it is good you came to this guide. This guide will cover where you can farm Hearty Radish in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Top Locations to Farm Hearty Radishes in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Players can farm Hearty Radishes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in a few locations. This rare ingredient likes to spawn on the sky platforms — specifically, Lanyru Sky Archipelago, South Lanyru Sky Archipelago, and Sokkala Sky Archipelago. Continue down this guide for images and descriptions of where you can find these Archipelagos.

Note: All items respawn after a Blood Moon.

Hearty Radish Farming Spot #1 – Lanyru Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first location to farm Hearty Radishes is Lanyru Sky Archipelago. The easiest way to get to this sky platform is to take the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower and fly east. The exact coordinates of this location are 2921, 0518, and 0951.

Hearty Radish Farming Spot #2 – South Lanyru Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second location to farm Hearty Radishes is South Lanyru Sky Archipelago. To get to this location quickly, take Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower and fly northeast. The exact coordinates of this location are 4526, -0840, and 1120.

Hearty Radish Farming Spot #3 – Sokkala Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The third location to farm Hearty Radishes (which sometimes has a larger Hearty Radish) is Sokkala Sky Archipelago. To reach this sky platform, take the Ulri Mountain Skyview tower and fly southeast. The exact coordinates of this location are 3696, 1500, and 1162.

Best Hearty Radishes Recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Hearty Radishes shine the most when they are cooked into a dish. Let’s review some of Zelda’s best Hearty Radish recipes: Tears of the Kingdom that don’t require the most challenging ingredients. Refill all of Link’s hearts by following the recipes below

Steamed Fish – 1x Hearty Radish, 1x any Fish, 1x any vegetable.

Creamy Meat Soup – 1x Heart Radish, 1x any meat, 1x any vegetable, 1x Fresh Milk, 1x Rock Salt.

Vegetable Curry – 1x Hearty Radish, 1x any vegetable, 1x Hylian Rice, 1x Goron Spice.

- This article was updated on May 30th, 2023