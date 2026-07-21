‘She had enough money’: New Jersey influencer, who lives in a $750k house, gets arrested for shoplifting groceries

A New Jersey woman known for posting beauty and skincare content online was arrested on June 5 after ShopRite employees accused her of stealing nearly $550 worth of groceries, police records show. Jeana DiCarlo, 35, of Middletown, is said to be a mother of five with more than 30,000 followers on Instagram, where she has posted about skincare and her life as a mother married to a New York City firefighter.

Recommended Videos

Police body camera footage, obtained by the YouTube channel Transparency Bodycam, shows store employees telling responding officers that DiCarlo had allegedly stolen from the same ShopRite location before. Staff said they called police after reviewing surveillance footage and confronting DiCarlo in the store’s parking lot, where she was unable to produce a receipt, the footage shows.

DiCarlo was charged with third-degree shoplifting, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 if she is convicted, under New Jersey law. She was released pending a future court appearance.

Officer noted cash in her purse during arrest

A ShopRite employee told police that surveillance records showed DiCarlo had allegedly shoplifted from the store on at least one earlier occasion while she had her children with her, the body camera footage indicates. “She has a full cart. She has the kids with her, which I didn’t think she would do anything with the kids,” the employee said.

STICKY FINGERS: TikTok Trad Wife gets busted for stealing over $2,000 worth of product from a Jersey Shore ShopRite.



Jeana M. DiCarlo, 35, was busted on June 5 for walking out to her vehicle with over $500 worth of product.



Her excuse? She forgot to pay 🫠.



Somewhat… pic.twitter.com/6ixSs7s30U — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) July 19, 2026

The employee also said, “I have a feeling we’re going to go back [and] it’s going to be a lot.” Similar public scrutiny of parental responsibility during retail incidents has been seen in other viral cases.

Store staff later told police that DiCarlo had allegedly shoplifted from the location on three earlier dates: May 8, May 17, and May 31. The value of the goods allegedly taken during those three visits reportedly totaled $1,940.20. Combined with the $548.80 in merchandise from the June 5 incident, the total value of the allegedly stolen goods came to about $2,489, police said.

The body camera video shows DiCarlo being handcuffed by Middletown Police Department Officer James Courtney and driven to the department’s headquarters in a patrol car. When the officer searched her purse after the arrest, he was recorded saying, “She had enough money to pay for groceries. Jeez, it’s a lot of cash.”

In the footage, an officer asked DiCarlo whether someone was taking care of her children, and she said yes. She also said, “I just have my son’s Christening Sunday.” Court records reviewed by the Daily Mail indicate DiCarlo was previously arrested in July 2023 on a charge of fourth-degree shoplifting from a Target in Middletown. It does not appear she was sentenced in that case, the records show.

The same records show she was arrested again on June 10, five days after the incident captured on body camera footage. Charges from both the June 5 and June 10 arrests remain pending, and DiCarlo is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court on September 24. Her social media accounts, which have been made private since her arrest, indicate she recently gave birth to her fifth child.

Public records reportedly indicate DiCarlo currently lives in a house of about 1,700 square feet that is estimated to be worth at least $750,000, based on real estate site estimates. Her husband, John DiCarlo, works for the New York City Fire Department, and as a city employee, his salary is considered public information. Records show he earned $190,780 in 2025.

The case remains pending in Monmouth County. A New Jersey influencer who filmed herself driving one-handed through an 80-mph thunderstorm recently drew similar online attention.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy