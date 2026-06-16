The ‘dirtiest cities in America’ list just came out, and California and New Jersey have 6 of the top 10 spots

If you’ve ever wondered which urban centers in the United States are struggling the most with pollution and waste management, a new report has some eye-opening data for you. The landscape care firm LawnStarter just released its 2025 ranking of the dirtiest cities in America, and the results are pretty hard to ignore if you live in certain parts of the country. By analyzing 20 different metrics, the study evaluated more than 300 of the largest cities across the nation to see which ones are the least pristine.

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When you look at the top 10, it’s clear that California and New Jersey are dominating the conversation, as they hold six of those spots combined. It’s definitely a rough look for these regions, especially considering the factors that landed them there, including poor living conditions, inadequate waste infrastructure, and high levels of resident dissatisfaction.

San Bernardino, California, has officially claimed the title of the dirtiest city in America for the second year in a row. If you’re familiar with the area, you might know it as part of an inland shipping empire. The study found that San Bernardino has the highest share of residents who are dissatisfied with pollution, sitting at a staggering 75%. Even worse, the city tied with nine other California cities for the worst median air quality of all the locations evaluated.

This is an eye-opener for anyone looking to settle in American cities

The report highlights a significant issue linked to logistics, noting, “Research suggests nitrogen dioxide — a harmful pollutant — is around 20% more prevalent near warehouses.” With 12 cities in San Bernardino County housing over 850 large warehouses that measure 100,000 square feet or larger, the environmental strain is massive. The South Coast Air Quality Management District is now stepping in, requiring these large warehouses to make sustainable investments to help offset the pollution levels.

Coming in right behind San Bernardino is Los Angeles, which landed in second place on the list. LA ranked sixth worst in pollution, twelfth worst in living conditions, and 18th in terms of how unhappy residents are with their environment. Ontario, California, also made the top 10, sitting in the fifth spot, while Corona, California, rounded out the list in tenth place. It’s worth noting that California actually had eight other cities make it into the top 24, which shows just how widespread these environmental challenges are across the state.

California And New Jersey Take 6 Of The Top 10 Spots In Study Of The 'Dirtiest Cities In America'



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New Jersey is the only other state that managed to put multiple cities into the top 10. Newark took the sixth spot, driven by its poor living conditions and high levels of resident dissatisfaction. Jersey City wasn’t far behind, landing in eighth place primarily because it ranked as the second-worst city for living conditions overall. If you’re looking for a bit of a silver lining in the Garden State, you have to look all the way down to the 70th spot on the list, where you’ll find Trenton, to see the next New Jersey city mentioned.

Of course, the list isn’t just about California and New Jersey. Detroit, Michigan, secured the third spot, while Reading, Pennsylvania, followed in fourth. Phoenix, Arizona, claimed seventh place, and Las Vegas, Nevada, came in ninth. These cities, along with other Rust Belt locations like Flint, Michigan, are facing their own unique struggles, often dealing with high rates of smoking, a lack of basic home amenities like kitchens or plumbing, and a general unhappiness among residents regarding their surroundings.

It’s interesting to see where the data came from, as the study pulled information from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and County Health Rankings. The methodology is quite detailed, focusing on everything from air and water quality to how much fuel is being consumed in transit. The study pointed out that only 39% of the cities in the ranking had no water quality violations, which is a pretty concerning statistic for anyone who cares about public health.

On the flip side, some cities are doing much better. If you’re looking for the cleanest environments, the study highlighted South Bend, Indiana, and Wilmington, North Carolina, as top-tier performers. Vermont residents seem to have it the best, as not a single city in the state made the list of the dirtiest places. Other cities like Des Moines and Davenport, Iowa, along with Athens, Georgia, also ranked as very clean. It’s clear that while some urban areas are struggling with the consequences of industrialization and infrastructure issues, others are managing to maintain a much higher standard of living for their residents. Whether it’s through better waste management or just having more sustainable development, these cleaner cities offer a blueprint for what a healthier urban environment should look like.

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