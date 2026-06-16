‘Today we lost eight great Americans’: B-52 bomber crashes on takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base

Eight people were killed after a B-52 bomber crashed immediately after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in southern California. The crash happened at 11:20 local time on Monday and produced a large plume of black smoke that was visible for miles across the surrounding desert.

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According to the BBC, Col. James Hayes confirmed the deaths during an afternoon briefing, saying, “Today, Edwards Air Force Base experienced a terrible tragedy, and we lost eight great Americans.” The crew included a mix of military personnel, government civilians, and government contractors. Boeing confirmed that two of its employees were among those killed, and the company said it is currently in contact with the victims’ families but declined to comment further.

The B-52 was on a routine test mission supporting the base’s radar modernization program when it crashed and caught fire on the runway. Officials said the crash was entirely contained within the base. All operations at Edwards have been temporarily grounded, inbound aircraft are being diverted, and all non-commercial visitor passes have been suspended to allow emergency response teams to work.

Investigation still going on about the B-52 crash at Edwards

According to Col. Hayes, initial reviews of footage suggest the incident was an unrecoverable crash and unsurvivable. The exact cause remains unknown, but authorities have launched a series of investigations. Initial inquiries are expected to take up to 30 days, while a more detailed cause analysis could take over six months.

The base is in the process of notifying the next of kin, and the names of those killed will be released 24 hours after those notifications are completed. California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed condolences on X, describing the event as a tragic incident. US Representative Vince Fong also posted on social media, writing, “Absolutely heartbreaking. God bless the 8 crew members on board.”

Congressman Jay Obernolte said that he and his wife were praying for everyone involved, including the families and first responders. Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain shared her thoughts, stating, “My prayers are with everyone involved in the B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base this afternoon,” and thanked emergency crews for their response. US air bases have faced threats beyond American soil too, with a suspected drone strike recently targeting an RAF base in Cyprus as tensions in the region escalated.

My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the entire Edwards Air Force Base community impacted by this tragic incident.



Grateful to the first responders and emergency crew currently on the ground. https://t.co/nZ37GRSjZx — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 16, 2026

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress has been part of the US military since the 1950s. Often called the Buff, it is a long-range strategic bomber capable of reaching altitudes of 50,000 feet. The aircraft is designed to carry a large payload, including hundreds of conventional bombs and 32 nuclear cruise missiles, and can refuel mid-flight, giving it a potentially unlimited strike range.

The vulnerability of US refueling aircraft has drawn attention recently, after Iran missiles hitting US Air Force refueling planes on the ground in Saudi Arabia went unreported by the Pentagon until the story broke in the press.

While a standard B-52 mission typically involves a crew of five, this particular flight carried a larger group because it was a test mission. Edwards Air Force Base is located in the Mojave Desert, roughly 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

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