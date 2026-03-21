A major Iranian nuclear facility was hit in fresh strikes, but what authorities say didn’t happen is raising questions

The Natanz nuclear facility in Iran was struck by the United States and Israel, according to Iran’s atomic energy organization. The attack, confirmed on March 21, 2026, marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict, though Iranian and international authorities say no radioactive materials were released.

Recommended Videos

Iran’s atomic energy organization stated that “the Natanz enrichment complex was targeted this morning” following what it described as “criminal attacks by the United States and the usurping Zionist regime.” The announcement came via the Tasnim news agency. Despite the strike on the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan enrichment facility, located approximately 220km southeast of Tehran, officials confirmed no radioactive material was released and stated there was no danger to the local population.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on X that Iran had informed them of the attack, adding that no increase in off-site radiation levels had been detected. As detailed by Al Jazeera, IAEA head Rafael Grossi reiterated his “call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident” amid the escalating strikes.

Natanz has now been hit multiple times since the war began

This is not the first strike on Natanz during the current conflict. The facility was hit during the first week of the war, which began on February 28, with satellite images from that period showing damaged buildings. The UN nuclear watchdog confirmed “recent damage” on March 3, a day after Iran initially reported an attack on the underground enrichment plant.

The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report.

IAEA Director General @rafaelmgrossi reiterates call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear… pic.twitter.com/jDCWYbOwao — IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) March 21, 2026

Natanz was also targeted by Israel during a 12-day war in June 2025, making it a recurring flashpoint in the broader confrontation over Iran’s nuclear program. Questions over who authorized specific strikes have also complicated the joint campaign, with Netanyahu and Trump giving conflicting accounts of at least one earlier Iranian infrastructure attack.

The White House has stated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is a primary objective of the war. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a warning Saturday that the US and Israel plan to intensify their strikes in the coming week, saying “the intensity of the strikes to be carried out by the IDF and the US military against the Iranian terror regime and the infrastructure on which it relies will rise significantly.”

The strikes on Natanz come as the conflict enters its fourth week, with civilian life inside Iran continuing to be reshaped by the war, including divisions over observing Nowruz as the Persian New Year falls amid active hostilities. Both sides have shown no indication of reducing the pace of military operations.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy