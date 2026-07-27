Arizona resident opens hospital bathroom door expecting a toilet. Finds a wall behind it instead

There was no sign the washroom was out of order

An Arizona resident went to use a hospital restroom and found something unexpected behind the door. Instead of a toilet, the person found a flat barrier blocking the entrance completely.

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The moment was recorded on video and posted to Reddit‘s r/mildlyinfuriating by user Loud_Gas4928. The post quickly gained thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments from people trying to make sense of the strange sight.

The eight-second clip showed the resident opening the restroom door to find a flat wall directly behind it. There was no sound in the video, but the poster later said there were no signs warning that the restroom was closed or out of order.

Poster says the barrier was plastic sheeting, not a permanent wall

The original poster later gave more details about what the barrier actually was. According to the update, it was not a solid wall but a sheet of corrugated plastic, and it seemed to be taped down on the other side. This incident highlights the broader issue of restroom access disputes, like when a man was denied entry to a gas station restroom.

This detail led many commenters to believe the blockage was temporary rather than a permanent part of the restroom’s layout. Several people pointed out that hospitals often use these kinds of barriers during construction or repair work.

The video drew a large number of jokes comparing the scene to video games and fictional settings. One commenter described the clip as “that some Luigi’s mansion shit,” while another called it “more like Luigis Backrooms.”

Other users joked about what might be waiting behind the barrier. One person suggested the poster “should have kicked the paper thin wall down” because “there’s a treasure chest behind it,” while another wrote that the situation called for a “vanish cap to walk through barriers like that.” Unexpected hospital barriers can leave people feeling trapped, a different kind of confinement than the one a woman experienced when she found her doctor’s office empty and locked.

Some commenters guessed at more mundane explanations. One person theorized that “the guy filming is part of the renovation crew and has a buddy inside who drilled a piece of drywall blocking the doorway,” pointing to the gap under the barrier as evidence. Another disagreed, writing, “its just a shower screen bud. Literally just to protect the door and jam from water damage. The whole bathroom doubles as a shower for limited slip/trip incidents.”

Several commenters questioned why the poster didn’t simply check the barrier more closely before recording. One wrote, “No way OP wouldn’t notice it being a curtain visually or felt the wall a little bit to ensure what they were seeing was right.” The original poster responded directly in the thread, confirming, “It was some kind of corrugated plastic sheeting, it must have been taped up on the other side.”

Other users pointed out that the space appeared to be marked as an accessible restroom, with one commenter writing, “And it’s supposed to be an accessible restroom, too? For shame.” Another simply joked, “Funny looking urinal.”

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