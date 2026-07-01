A woman showed up for her doctor’s appointment and found the entire office empty, then realized she was locked inside: ‘I’m literally locked in’

A TikToker says she showed up for her doctor’s appointment only to find the entire office allegedly empty, and then discovered she could not leave. As reported by the Daily Dot, the video was posted by @eatfigsnotpigs and has surpassed 4.3 million views. In the clip, she shows viewers the time on her digital watch: 4:13 PM. The office closed at 4:00 PM.

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She had arrived at her appointed time but had not been called back. She got up to find out why. The hallways and waiting rooms were empty. Not a single staff member was in sight. She called out “Hello” to see if anyone was still around. No one answered. She then decided to leave and come back another time. That is when she realized the door was locked from the inside.

“I’m literally locked in… Are you kidding me?!” she said in the video. The clip ended with her walking back inside the office. She has not shared an update on how she eventually got out. Doctor’s offices going viral for unexpected reasons are nothing new, with a separate incident at a waiting room recently drawing its own wave of attention online.

Viewers had plenty to say

The video made its way to X, where it was reshared by verified account @AngelMD1103. Reactions were similar across both platforms, though X users also found humor in the situation. “At that point, you might as well start answering phones and scheduling your own next appointment,” one person wrote. On TikTok, some viewers pointed out a more frustrating possibility. “They’re gonna mark you a no-show and charge you a cancellation fee,” one commenter wrote.

Others offered practical advice. “Y’all, if you are locked in somewhere, call 911,” one suggested. The TikToker’s caption asked her followers one question: “Why does this keep happening to me?” suggesting this was not a one-time experience for her. The no-show fee concern raised in the comments is a real one.

According to the American Medical Association, doctors can legally charge patients for missed appointments, provided patients were informed of the policy in advance. Most practices charge between $25 and $75, though some fees can reach $100 or more depending on the type of appointment, according to CNBC.

The fees are typically not covered by insurance, meaning the cost comes directly out of the patient’s pocket. No-show rates across medical practices rose to 6.81% in 2023, nearing the pre-pandemic benchmark of 7%, according to data from the Medical Group Management Association. The standard expectation is that patients cancel at least 24 hours in advance to avoid a charge. In this case, not only did the TikToker show up on time, she could not leave the building.

The claims made in the video could not be independently verified. The details reflect the account as shared by @eatfigsnotpigs on TikTok.

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