Belgium’s diamond community crafted a 321-diamond ring for Trump. They presented it right after winning a zero-tariff deal with him.

More than $2b worth of polished diamonds now enter the US without any tariff.

President Trump has been given a heavily jeweled ring from the Antwerp World Diamond Center, a group that represents Belgium’s diamond industry and recently won a major trade victory. According to CBS News, the ring was presented during an event marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, held in Brussels.

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A White House official confirmed that the president has not personally received the ring yet. The ring is a detailed and expensive piece. It contains 321 diamonds, 56 sapphires, 13 emeralds, and six rubies, all set in 18-karat gold.

The design includes the numbers 45 and 47 styled like the Superman logo, along with an eagle holding an olive branch, and the inside of the band is engraved with the words “Crafted in Antwerp for Donald John Trump.”

The gift arrived soon after Belgium’s diamond industry won a tariff exemption

The Antwerp World Diamond Center has not shared an official price for the ring. Independent jewelers estimate its value at between $25,000 and $35,000.

The timing of the gift follows a major win for Belgium’s diamond industry. The industry pushed for the removal of U.S. tariffs on diamond imports, and that change was finalized in September. As a result, more than $2 billion worth of polished diamonds sent to the U.S. each year now enter with a zero percent import tariff.

A watch-sized gold ring was gifted to President Trump this week from a Belgian diamond group, months after it won tariff relief.



Isidore Mörsel, president of the Antwerp World Diamond Center, presented the ring to Bill White, the U.S. Ambassador to Belgium, to give to Trump.… pic.twitter.com/PAyXLqzPM4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 3, 2026

A spokesperson for the Antwerp World Diamond Center said the group gave input to the European Commission during trade talks in 2025, but denied directly lobbying the Trump administration.

Isidore Mörsel, president of the Antwerp World Diamond Center, presented the ring to Bill White, the U.S. Ambassador to Belgium. During the ceremony, Mörsel said, “May this ring serve as a lasting reminder that true partnership like the finest natural diamonds are formed under pressure, endure the test of time, and shine brightest when built on trust.”

President Trump addressed the gift in a prerecorded video message that was played at the Brussels event. He said, “A very special thank you to my friends from Antwerp for the magnificent Freedom 250 ring.” Trump family members have also drawn scrutiny over financial ties to federal mining deals backed by billions in taxpayer support.

The Brussels event was a large-scale production. Ambassador Bill White raised more than $5.5 million from corporate sponsors to fund the anniversary celebration. Guests included prominent figures from the defense and technology industries, and the evening featured a performance of the national anthem by Alexis Wilkins.

The gift also stands out against long-standing norms around presidential gift-giving. U.S. presidents are allowed to accept gifts, but ethics experts note that doing so breaks from decades of custom meant to avoid conflicts of interest.

Presidents are typically required to list personal gifts on their annual financial disclosures. Trump’s 2025 disclosure already included a $250,000 sculpture and tickets to sporting events, including the upcoming World Cup final. Separately, a recent report examined how much White House renovation spending actually costs taxpayers, despite earlier promises that such projects would come at no public cost.

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