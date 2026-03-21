Iran says Japanese ships can pass through the Strait of Hormuz, but one condition is raising serious questions

Iran has announced it will allow Japanese ships to transit the Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant shift in its position on the waterway that has been effectively closed since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Japan sources more than 90 percent of its crude oil imports from the Middle East, making the blockage a direct threat to its economy and leaving numerous Japanese vessels stranded in the Gulf.

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As reported by Al Jazeera, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified Tehran’s position in an interview with Japan’s Kyodo News late Friday. “We have not closed the strait,” Araghchi said. “It is closed only to ships belonging to our enemies, countries that attack us. For other countries, ships can pass through the strait.”

Araghchi also outlined the process for safe passage. “We are ready to provide them with safe passage,” he said, according to an English transcript shared on his Telegram account. “All they need to do is contact us to discuss how this route will be.”

Iran’s selective access policy is already operating in practice

In the early days of the conflict, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued warnings threatening to set ships ablaze in the strait, bringing marine traffic to a near standstill. Over the past week Iran has softened that position considerably, now framing the closure as targeted rather than total.

🚨🇮🇷🇯🇵 BREAKING: Iran & Japan close to agreement on Hormuz transit that will ensure HUGE PROFITS for Iran



Iran has begun negotiating individually with each country regarding escorts through the Strait of Hormuz and will likely charge a hefty fee



If Iran starts charging around… pic.twitter.com/f4YAwpKjFx — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) March 21, 2026

The IRGC is also reported to be developing a more formal Hormuz ship registration system to coordinate which vessels are permitted to pass. China, India, and Pakistan have already had vessels approved by Iranian authorities to transit the waterway, establishing a precedent for selective access.

Shipping services have reported that ten ships have crossed the strait by sailing close to Iran’s coastline along what is now being referred to as a “safe corridor.” A Greek bulk carrier transited on Friday near Iran’s Larak island while broadcasting the message “Cargo Food for Iran,” suggesting specific declarations are being used to secure passage.

Several countries have been lobbying Tehran to reopen the strait or guarantee safe passage for their vessels. Japan, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement earlier this week expressing their “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait.”

Iraq, Malaysia, China, India, and Pakistan have also held direct talks with Tehran. Araghchi’s comments followed a call with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday, during which Tokyo raised concerns about the number of Japanese vessels stranded in the Gulf.

As the war enters its third week, daily life inside Iran continues to be reshaped by the conflict, with Iranians divided over Nowruz as the Persian New Year falls amid active hostilities. Iran’s announcement on Japanese shipping appears to be a direct result of sustained diplomatic pressure from Tokyo.

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