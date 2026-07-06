Mike Johnson rings the alarm bell on democratic socialist candidate wins in Dem primaries: ‘There are many Mamdanis popping up’

Speaker Mike Johnson is sounding the alarm regarding the recent string of primary wins by democratic socialist candidates across the country. In a recent interview on Fox News Sunday, as reported by The Hill, the Speaker made it clear that he believes these electoral shifts represent a fundamental danger to the American system of government.

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He specifically pointed to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a primary example of this growing trend. “There are many Mamdanis popping up, running for Congress around the country, and you better be very serious about this,” Johnson told Shannon Bream. “This is a serious threat to our whole system of government.”

Johnson argued that the Democratic Party as it exists today is vastly different from what it once was, stating, “This is not your father’s Democratic Party. That party’s long gone.” According to Johnson, even Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill are feeling overwhelmed by the momentum behind these insurgent candidates. He suggested that these established politicians feel “powerless to top … the energy, the excitement, the money, the grassroots … on the side of the insurgent left.”

The Speaker views this movement as a departure from the political landscape of the past

The Speaker also echoed a perspective shared by President Trump, who has been vocal about his own concerns regarding the rise of these candidates. President Trump recently described the “evil of communism” as a direct threat to the United States during a speech on the National Mall late on Saturday.

Speaker Mike Johnson: "There are many Mamdanis popping up, running for Congress around the country, and you'd better be very serious about this. This is a serious threat to our whole system of government." pic.twitter.com/P0krWW1IhG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 5, 2026

The event was part of the country’s celebration of its 250th birthday. During his remarks, the President did not mince words about how he believes the country should handle this perceived threat. “It’s like a cancer, you got to cut it out, you got to cut it out fast,” the President said.

This rhetoric builds on a broader stance taken by the President during a recent event in Keystone, South Dakota. While standing against the backdrop of Mount Rushmore on July 4, the President issued what was described as a fierce rebuke of communism. He warned that the nation’s identity is under a renewed attack and specifically targeted those he believes are embracing ideas that are fundamentally opposed to the American way of life.

“There is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success,” the President stated. He further emphasized that “such doctrines can be given no quarter.”

The President also used the South Dakota event to advocate for significant legislative changes, including a plea to abolish the filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act. He suggested that such actions would secure electoral success for a long time, claiming, “But if we terminate the filibuster as we should do, and immediately vote for the Save America Act, then we will not lose an election for 100 years.”

In his view, the opposition party has become something entirely different, labeling them as “The Communist Party” and suggesting they are composed of individuals who do not wish to contribute to the workforce.

The rise of democratic socialist candidates has been a notable development in recent election cycles. While the movement gained significant traction during the presidential campaigns of Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016 and 2020, those efforts have since inspired a wave of downballot campaigns across the nation. Recent victories have been seen in places like New York, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. These successes include the campaign of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2018 and the more recent mayoral campaign of Zohran Mamdani.

Despite the concerns voiced by the Speaker and the President, some Democratic leaders have taken a different approach. In recent weeks, certain Democratic lawmakers have expressed openness to these varied perspectives within their party.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has emphasized the need for party unity following the midterms, reminding his colleagues that their focus should remain on the broader political competition. He has stated that he wants the party to unite and remember that “the enemy is Donald Trump.”

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