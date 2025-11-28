‘Nobody does it’: JD Vance explains why Americans actually cook turkey on Thanksgiving, and it’s not because it tastes good

Vice President JD Vance made some bold comments about turkey during a visit to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He told the crowd that Americans only cook turkey on Thanksgiving because it’s a tradition, not because it actually tastes good. Vance connected this to President Trump’s “America First” policy when talking about why this big bird is the main dish for the holiday.

Vance didn’t hold back when he challenged the soldiers at the event. He asked them to be honest and raise their hands if they really liked turkey. When several troops put their hands up, Vance had a quick response.

“You are all full of s***,” he told them, according to The Hill. “Everybody who raised your hands.” He then shared his thoughts on why turkey isn’t as great as people claim. Vance pointed out that nobody cooks an 18-pound turkey in the middle of summer. If it really tasted that good, people would eat it all year long.

Turkey remains a Thanksgiving tradition despite its taste

“Nobody does it because turkey doesn’t actually taste that good,” Vance said. “But on Thanksgiving, one of the most American holiday, we’re going to cook a turkey by God, because that’s what Americans do.” The vice president even mentioned his own solution to the turkey problem. He said he plans to deep fry his turkey for his family meal on Thursday.

Vance compared turkey to chicken during his speech. He said “chicken is good all the time,” which he believes proves his point about turkey. Chicken doesn’t need all the special preparation that turkey requires. The vice president has been making headlines recently, including controversy over a viral hug moment that sparked online discussions.

For Vance, the tradition connects to what Thanksgiving really means. He said Thanksgiving is “so American because the heart of it is the spirit of gratitude.” This gratitude included the soldiers he was talking to at Fort Campbell.

The vice president thanked the troops for their service during the event. He told them that the most powerful weapon in the world isn’t a gun, tank, or airplane. “The most dangerous and lethal weapon anywhere in the world is a United States soldier, and we’re proud of you,” Vance said. Vance has been vocal about political issues lately, including sharing shocking texts from a Virginia Democrat that created significant controversy.

Vance and second lady Usha Vance served Thanksgiving meals to the troops during their Kentucky visit. They handed out mashed potatoes and dinner rolls to the soldiers. This happened one day after President Trump pardoned two turkeys named Gobble and Waddle at the White House.

